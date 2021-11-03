Around the NFL

Kyler Murray (ankle) believes he should be 'good to go' but will be game-time decision

Published: Nov 03, 2021 at 06:14 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s ankle injury has kept him off the practice field, but shouldn't force him out of action Sunday.

Murray told reporters he should be "good to go" against San Francisco in Arizona's Week 9 game Sunday "if I just know the game plan and get the mental reps."

Coach Kliff Kingsbury seemed to agree, but added Murray will likely be a game-time decision.

"He is the type of player with his ability and understanding of the system now, as long as he's getting the mental reps, we feel good about him going out there and executing," Kingsbury said, via ESPN.

Murray suffered the injury late in Arizona's Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers and could be seen limping. The Cardinals' first defeat of the season undoubtedly stung, but the timing of the Thursday night game afforded Murray extra time to rest and recover in the following week.

Murray has since spent time rehabbing with Cardinals trainers while his teammates went through a typical week of practice.

"I hadn't really had any rest at all since the season started, so to get those days, it's definitely helpful," Murray said.

Official game designations arrive Friday, giving us a clearer picture of Murray's status entering the weekend. At this point, it sounds as if he'll likely be listed as questionable. We'll know Sunday whether he can turn that status into full participation as the Cardinals look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

