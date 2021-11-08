NFL's wacky Week 9 full of Sunday surprises: Browns good, Packers bad, Bills ugly

Sunday's result: 41-16 win at Cincinnati Bengals





I've said it forever. The numbers back it up. So does the feel.





Baker Mayfield and the Browns are better without Odell Beckham Jr.





Sunday was just further proof of this fact, especially given the heightened importance of this version of the Battle of Ohio.





The Browns hit Cincinnati at .500, having lost three of their previous four games to fall into the AFC North cellar. They had just told OBJ to stay home while they figured out how to rid themselves of the three-time Pro Bowler. Sunday's game against an upstart division rival felt like a crucial hinge point for the franchise ... and Cleveland responded with its most complete effort of the season.





Perhaps Beckham's dad will post an Instagram cut-up of Mayfield rocking steady and strong, Donovan Peoples-Jones running a clean route on a 60-yard touchdown, Nick Chubb nearly averaging 10 yards a carry and Cleveland's defense turning over Joe Burrow and flummoxing Ja'Marr Chase﻿.





Good for Kevin Stefanski. Good for Andrew Berry. Good for Baker. Great team win without Odell. Get used to it.