NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Steelers, Saints soar; Packers, Titans plummet

Previous rank: No. 23





The entire night was so on brand for the Raiders, but those final moments in overtime were especially on point: Jon Gruden's absurd decision to trot out his kicker for a ludicrously premature field-goal attempt, only to be bailed out by a penalty when the field-goal team couldn't get set up in time, which set up the utter humiliation of having to send your offense back on the field, which led to -- naturally -- Derek Carr's 31-yard touchdown pass to an uncovered Zay Jones that sent the Silver and Black faithful into joyful hysterics. I have no idea what to take from that game, or whether this changes my feelings about the Raiders (or the Ravens), but it's nice to know the inherent madness of Jon Gruden football is alive and well.