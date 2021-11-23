NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Patriots rise, Bills fall as pecking order changes from top to bottom

Previous rank: No. 14﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





The Vikings are the most predictable and -- maybe -- most dangerous team in the NFC. Kirk Cousins threw three more touchdown passes, including two to the unstoppable Justin Jefferson, in a 34-31 win over the Packers that served as notice to the rest of the league: When the Vikings are humming like they are right now, they can beat anyone. It came down to a final-second field goal by Greg Joseph, because, well, that's the only way the team seems to know how to play. It appears to be taking a toll on the head coach: "Sundays are not fun," said the lovably cantankerous Mike Zimmer. "You know how they say Sunday is fun day? It's not ... at all."