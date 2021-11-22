Packers OL Elgton Jenkins out for season with torn ACL; Aaron Rodgers won't miss Rams game

The sting of the Packers' Week 11 loss to Minnesota didn't get any easier to bear with Monday's news.

Standout guard ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's defeat, Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed. The injury ends Jenkins' season after eight games played.

"It's unfortunate. Elgton's been a big part of this team -- still is a big part of this team -- he just won't be out there for us," LaFleur said.

Jenkins has proven to be a reliable blocker with the capability to play wherever he's needed. He's an excellent guard who moved to left tackle to replace two-time first-team All-Pro ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ in 2021 due to Bakhtiari's torn ACL suffered in late December of 2020. Jenkins earned his best Pro Football Focus grades of his young career at left tackle prior to his injury.

LaFleur said he believes the Packers will get Bakhtiari back at some point in December, but it won't be Week 12. For now, they'll have to play without both the stellar tackle and his replacement.

They will have their quarterback for their upcoming meeting with the Rams. LaFleur said Aaron Rodgers will be limited in practice this week, if he participates at all, but his nagging toe injury won't sideline him for the game.

The Packers rank 13th in passing yards per game and 20th in rushing yards this season, while also scoring 22.5 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NFL. Green Bay has been forced to weather multiple absences from key players, including Rodgers, ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and Aaron Jones, and unfortunately will now add Jenkins to that group.