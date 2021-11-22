Around the NFL

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins out for season with torn ACL; Aaron Rodgers won't miss Rams game

Published: Nov 22, 2021 at 04:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The sting of the Packers' Week 11 loss to Minnesota didn't get any easier to bear with Monday's news.

Standout guard ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's defeat, Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed. The injury ends Jenkins' season after eight games played.

"It's unfortunate. Elgton's been a big part of this team -- still is a big part of this team -- he just won't be out there for us," LaFleur said.

Jenkins has proven to be a reliable blocker with the capability to play wherever he's needed. He's an excellent guard who moved to left tackle to replace two-time first-team All-Pro ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ in 2021 due to Bakhtiari's torn ACL suffered in late December of 2020. Jenkins earned his best Pro Football Focus grades of his young career at left tackle prior to his injury.

LaFleur said he believes the Packers will get Bakhtiari back at some point in December, but it won't be Week 12. For now, they'll have to play without both the stellar tackle and his replacement.

They will have their quarterback for their upcoming meeting with the Rams. LaFleur said Aaron Rodgers will be limited in practice this week, if he participates at all, but his nagging toe injury won't sideline him for the game.

The Packers rank 13th in passing yards per game and 20th in rushing yards this season, while also scoring 22.5 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NFL. Green Bay has been forced to weather multiple absences from key players, including Rodgers, ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and Aaron Jones, and unfortunately will now add Jenkins to that group.

While Rodgers' and Adams' absences were only temporary, the Packers will have to find a solution to replace Jenkins until Bakhtiari is able to make his 2021 debut.

Related Content

news

Taysom Hill, Saints agree to four-year, $40M extension

Taysom Hill and the Saints agreed to a contract extension for four years, $40 million with $22.5 million guaranteed for injury and $20 fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Baker Mayfield, frustrated Browns not savoring Week 11 win over Lions: 'I played like (expletive)'

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ had a dreadful, no good, very ugly Sunday, and yet, the Browns still beats the Lions. Neither he nor his team were pleased with how they did it.
news

Matt Nagy: Bears still 'gathering the facts' with Justin Fields' rib injury

The Bears continue to evaluate ﻿Justin Fields﻿' rib injury after the rookie left Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Coach Matt Nagy said the club is "still gathering the facts" and couldn't provide a further update on Fields' status for Thursday's game in Detroit.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Nov. 22

A.J. Brown's latest ailment and resulting examination has produced a positive initial return. X-rays on the Titans WR's chest injury suffered Sunday came back negative, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton reaches agreement on four-year, $60.8M extension

﻿Courtland Sutton﻿'s pay day has arrived. The Broncos reached an agreement with their leading receiver on a four-year, $60.8 million extension with $34.9 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'He's a special player'

On a dreary day for the Dallas Cowboys in Kansas City, there was one ray of light that stood out: rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.
news

Steelers DL Cam Heyward not facing suspension following apparent punch of Justin Herbert

Following a hustle effort to tackle ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ late in the Steelers' 41-37 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ appeared to punch the quarterback. Heyward was penalized for the action, but won't be suspended
news

Cardinals backup QB Colt McCoy spurs win over Seahawks: 'To be honest, it's my responsibility'

In backup duty, Colt McCoy﻿ led the Cardinals to a double-digit road win over a division rival on Sunday. The veteran QB responded to the 23-13 triumph with a shrug.
news

Taylor Heinicke upstages Cam Newton in Washington's road win over Carolina

While the quarterback of the losing squad garnered all the attention in Carolina on Sunday, the winning signal-caller enjoyed a brilliant game. Cam Newton might have had the headlines, but ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ outplayed the star and earned the win.
news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: Jets WR Elijah Moore 'going to be special'

Rookie Jets WR Elijah Moore turned in a breakout performance against the Dolphins on Sunday, turning more than a few heads and raising a fair share of eyebrows in the process.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson channels Randy Moss with huge Week 11 effort: 'Just trying to be a legend'

A monster Sunday afternoon has evoked visions of Randy Moss in the play of standout Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.
