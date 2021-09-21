NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Previous rank: No. 13﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





Sunday's game won't be an easy one for the Dolphins to shake off. The Bills came into their building and delivered an embarrassing 35-0 whipping that wiped away any lingering optimism gained from the Week 1 win at Foxborough. Miami seemed overwhelmed by a more talented Buffalo roster. Tua Tagovailoa was lit up by the Bills' pass rushers three times in eight offensive snaps before his day ended with a cart ride to the locker room and the diagnosis of bruised ribs. Jacoby Brissett was unable to provide anything close to a Ryan Fitzpatrick-like spark, and Miami was left to ponder what the blowout loss meant in the big picture. Did the Dolphins have a bad day ... or are the Bills really that much better? Either way, Brian Flores has a lot of work ahead of him.