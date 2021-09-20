Around the NFL

X-rays on Tua Tagovailoa's ribs negative, Dolphins QB's status for Week 3 TBD

Published: Sep 20, 2021 at 12:14 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tua Tagovailoa appears to have avoided major injury.

The Dolphins quarterback, who was forced out of Sunday's game against Buffalo early, underwent further tests on his bruised ribs Monday morning and the results did not reveal any major issues, with X-rays coming back negative, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Tagovailoa's status for Miami's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders will depend on his pain tolerance and functionality, Pelissero added.

Tagovailoa exited with the ribs injury early in the first quarter after Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa slipped under a block from right tackle Jesse Davis and slammed into the quarterback's midsection, driving him into the ground forcefully as Tagovailoa's fourth-and-2 pass attempt landed incomplete. Tagovailoa did not return after the hit, forcing backup Jacoby Brissett into action.

Brissett played the remainder of the game, completing 24 of 40 attempts for 169 yards, one interception and a passer rating of 59.3. Buffalo dominated Miami, winning 35-0.

Tagovailoa helped the Dolphins begin the season on a positive note, completing 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown (to rookie Jaylen Waddle﻿) and one interception in a 17-16 win over New England in Week 1. He wasn't able to do the same in Week 2, with the injury ending his day after just nine snaps.

Miami's tough early season slate continues against a Raiders team that has won its first two games, including a triumph over the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Dolphins will hope to have a functional Tagovailoa available as they aim to get back on track.

