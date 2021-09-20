John Harbaugh, Derek Carr, Derrick Henry headline NFL statement-makers in Week 2

Leading 24-9 at halftime, Seattle appeared to be taking care of business against Tennessee in the home opener. After all, the Seahawks had won 52 consecutive home games when leading by 15-plus points. But ultimately, there would be no celebration for the 12s, as that streak ran into the human freight train known as "King Henry."

Tennessee's All-Pro back had begun the season in inauspicious form. After a 58-yard effort in a blowout loss to Arizona, he managed just 35 yards on 13 carries (2.7 yards per attempt) in the first half on Sunday, adding one catch for 15 yards. Six quarters into the season, the "Henry's workload HAS to catch up with him" crowd felt validated. Leave it to the 6-foot-3, 247-pounder to blow up that narrative once again.