Jets QB Zach Wilson's response to disastrous day vs. Patriots will be telling

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is well known for crushing the mojo of rookie quarterbacks -- he is 21-6 against them with New England -- but Wilson and Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the defensive looks the Patriots showed were nothing they didn't expect. Belichick went out of his way to say Wilson will be a good player, before correcting himself to say he is a good player. But Wilson did Sunday what so many rookies do: He tried to play hero ball, forcing passes into places they shouldn't go, trying desperately to make a play. He wasn't overwhelmed, Saleh said. But he was trying on each play to regain all the ground they had already lost.

"It's just having confidence to know that it's OK to play a boring game of football," Saleh said. "He's an electric dude. He's competitive as crap and wants to win so bad. Sometimes, it's OK to be boring."

That is not quite the rallying cry of All Gas, No Brake that is painted all over the place, including on the napkin holders, at the Jets' training facility and near the Jets' locker room at MetLife Stadium.

But it is the way Mac Jones played for the Patriots on Sunday. Wilson would probably have found himself on a blooper reel anyway, but what really underscored his struggles was that he was facing another rookie, albeit one who fell into a much more fortuitous situation.

Jones is benefitting not only from a better roster around him, but from seasoned coaching. Early in the game, the Patriots called dink and dunk passes for Jones, allowing him to get confidence and establish a rhythm, exactly what Wilson didn't get the opportunity to do. Jones finished the day 22 of 30 for 186 yards, with no touchdowns and, more to the point, no interceptions. It was not dazzling, and maybe it was boring to anyone south and west of Connecticut, but it was winning football. The Patriots' offense essentially got out of the way, let the Jets self-destruct and did just enough to take advantage of those mistakes.

The upshot -- after the game, Jones talked about his lack of deep throws, saying he can make them and it's on him to find opportunities to push the ball down the field. So even boring football has its limits, depending on the audience, it seems.

Saleh made an interesting observation about Wilson -- he promised it would not be the hardest game he ever plays. The Jets certainly hope that's true, if for no other reason than they have to hope there will be games with far higher stakes in Wilson's future. Just getting to higher-stakes games would feel like a victory for the Jets after what the last decade has been like -- what would Jets fans give now for those back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances with Sanchez?

Jones and the Patriots are closer to those kinds of games right now than the Jets, which means Jones doesn't have to press as much to make something happen as Wilson clearly feels he does. How Wilson responds to Sunday will tell us much more about how close to those kinds of games he can take the Jets.

"Obviously, you're frustrated," he said. "There's that switch inside where you've just got to hit the reset button. I've got to tell myself I can't be gun-shy. I've got to be aggressive down the field."