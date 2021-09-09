Jets owner Woody Johnson weighs in on 'Ted Lasso' dig, Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson, more

Johnson said there is plenty of crossover between running a team and running an embassy. It's all management, and it's all about getting buy-in from the most important people so that everybody is pulling in the same direction.

That did not always appear to be how things were functioning in London. Last summer, the State Department's internal watchdog wrote a report that said Johnson had "sometimes made inappropriate or insensitive comments on topics generally considered Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)-sensitive, such as religion, sex, or color." The department's Office of Civil Rights conducted an inquiry and concluded the allegations amounted to unsubstantiated workplace harassment. The story made for a few days of ugly headlines back home, but Johnson does not want to discuss details on the record, beyond saying his wife was furious that he was accused and the allegations go against everything he has been about. He considered them so baseless he has not addressed the accusations with players or coaches.

Even in strictly football terms, successful management hasn't been much easier to attain. A series of shotgun marriages, consultant-advised hires and which-way-is-the-wind-blowing decisions created a franchise that felt perpetually out of sync, with competing agendas sometimes scuttling any hope of progress. The view from across the pond gave Johnson enough distance to recognize when there wasn't synergy -- his word -- between players and coaches, perhaps more sharply than he would have detected them at close range.

In the months since he has returned, Johnson has seen what he believes is a culture change brought about by the brain trust his brother put in place. He has sat in on the morning team meetings Saleh conducts, where the coach delivers brief messages -- life lessons, Johnson calls them -- about things like what it means to be a professional. What Johnson describes seeing and hearing in the last few months is what he believes has to exist for a team to be successful and which, even by Johnson's own admission, has not been in place for the Jets.

"I think we're all coming into the building the same way -- new," Johnson said. "We're coming in with a fresh view of the New York Jets, the team, the management and the building. I'm energized. I just think there's harmony in the building I hadn't seen for the first 15 years that I see now. A lot is due to Hymie and Joe and Robert and wanting to include everybody. And realizing that the business side and game-day operations and the marketing side and the media side is all one and the same. It's not them and us. It's the New York Jets and everybody is included, including the groundskeepers."

He continued: "If you look at teams that have been successful, all have similar paths to success. One is continuity. It's hard to do. If things start going off track it's ours to change. That's something you shoot for -- get a team together, particularly getting management and coaching together. I wouldn't have made changes if I had it right. I'd like to get to the point where I don't have to change. I feel optimistic where we are right now, because I've been to the morning meeting with Robert. I've watched Joe interact with his scouts, interact with the building, the way he interacts with Hymie, for instance, they have very good relationship in a way I never saw before. I never saw this relationship where the building was all one. I saw where the building was all football and (Bill) Parcells used to lock the door. Now, there's a lot of smart guys in business. You can bounce a lot of ideas off these guys, coming up with a point of view that is useful."

Just a week before the season starts, Johnson is relaxed which, at least from the outside, seems to be his permanent state. He gives a reporter a tour of his office, noting that it is on one side of the promenade that bisects Rockefeller Center from Fifth Avenue -- the English Channel, he calls it. He talks about the design of the space, which features slogans about the commitment to the community painted on the walls, and how much he looks forward to the gradual return of his workforce this fall. This office has pieces of Jets memorabilia, but few signs that its occupant was also an ambassador. Those things are in his office at the Jets training facility in New Jersey. He especially loved a photo of Winston Churchill that was in his London office.

While Johnson gets ready for football to start, he is also making plans to build a park on the bucolic property where Betty Wold Johnson, who died last year at age 99, lived in New Jersey. There is an enormous tree in the middle of the Jets' practice fields in Florham Park, N.J. Why wasn't it removed when Johnson constructed the team's sprawling facility? Because his mother noted that the tree was shaped like a V -- for victory -- and so it stayed.

Johnson, as much as any NFL owner, is a relentless optimist. Every organization thinks it has finally hired the right coach or drafted the right players, of course. But Johnson's approach is a constant, and is somewhat startling, given the sometimes-prodigious evidence to the contrary his team has produced.