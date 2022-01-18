NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Bills booming after Josh Allen's historic night 

Previous rank: No. 9





When it was all over, after the Cowboys had stumbled and bumbled their way to another “extraordinarily disappointing” playoff exit, Mike McCarthy opted to steer blame for that infamous final play call elsewhere. “The execution between us and the official spotting the ball obviously wasn’t in tune,” McCarthy said of the game’s final seconds. “We shouldn’t have had any problem getting the ball spotted there: Is that the quote you’re looking for?” Well, since you asked, Mike: Some accountability would be nice! Dallas made several mental errors on that final play, a stinging indictment of the entire operation. That was a microcosm of a wretched day for a Dallas team that committed 14 penalties and saw many of its most important players come up small when the stakes were highest. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have built the organization into a multi-billion dollar jewel -- so why does the on-field version of the team always turn out to be the football equivalent of cubic zirconia?