Aura of uncertainty surrounds Cowboys following quick playoff exit

"I've never seen it come down the way it came down, as far as the collision between the umpire and the quarterback," McCarthy said. "We were trying to get inside the 30-yard line to set up the last play. The mechanics were intact, I felt, as far as our end of it. The communication that I was given on the sideline was that they were reviewing it and were going to put time back on the clock. The next thing I know they're running off the field. That's the only thing I got for you."

It's always easy to focus on the most recent play, but the Cowboys cost themselves earlier in the quarter when they kept their punt team on the field after executing a successful fake. The unit lined up as if it were going to run a play. Meanwhile, the play clock ticked down to 19 seconds only to have the offense come running onto the field and be called for delay of game.

Imagine if they had just sent out their offense and ran a play with a few seconds left on the play clock. Perhaps they would have had time to take one final shot at the end zone to end the game. We will never know. The only certainty is that Dallas is out and San Francisco advances to play at Green Bay in the Divisional Round.

Unlike the Cowboys, who won the NFC East title with relative ease, the 49ers had to battle through the loaded NFC West. Getting into the playoffs required seven wins in their final nine games and an ability to stare down adversity. So perhaps it was no surprise that they prevailed on Sunday despite losing Pro Bowl edge rusher Nick Bosa to a concussion in the first half, and being without standout middle linebacker Fred Warner for the final 8-plus minutes because of an ankle injury.

Their modus operandi is simply to find a way to win. On Sunday that meant putting up points on each of their first four possessions to lead 13-0 early in the second quarter and 16-7 at the half. They extended the margin to 23-7 late in the third quarter by converting the interception of Prescott, who finished 23 of 43 for 254 yards with two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) and the INT, into the Samuel score.

Dallas had no answers for Samuel, who calls himself a wide back -- a player listed at wide receiver who also plays running back. He carried 10 times for 72 yards and a score and had three receptions for 38 yards. His physical presence and ability to gain yards after contact wears on defenses, as did the running of Elijah Mitchell, who had 96 yards and a score on 27 carries. It also allowed coach Kyle Shanahan to limit the pass attempts, which was the formula for their Super Bowl run two seasons ago, when Jimmy Garoppolo attempted just 27 total passes in the two games leading up to the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo nearly matched that total Sunday, completing 16 of 25 passes for 172 yards with no touchdowns and an interception that set the stage for the end-game dramatics. His giveaway midway through the fourth quarter led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Prescott. But fortunately for San Francisco, its defense would not break the rest of the way.

"I don't think we'd be where we are today if we had an above-average defense," said offensive tackle Trent Williams. "Our defense has to be great for us to be good, and they've been great."