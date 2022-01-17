2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

The San Francisco 49ers have begun another successful playoff run.

﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ continued his dual exploits on offense as San Francisco held on for a dramatic 23-17 victory over Dallas on Sunday in the Wild Card Round. A ground attack featuring the All-Pro wideout and running back Elijah Mitchell buttressed a strong defensive effort from the Niners, who took a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys would rally, thanks to a Dak Prescott touchdown pass and a costly interception from ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿. Dallas had a chance to complete a miraculous comeback, only to see the clock run out following a Prescott completion downfield just outside the red zone.

Samuel and Mitchell combined for 168 rushing yards and two scores. Prescott finished 23 of 42 for 254 yards with a TD and interception while taking five sacks.

The Niners will play at the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.