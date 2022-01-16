Around the NFL

Niners DE Nick Bosa exits playoff win over Cowboys due to concussion

Published: Jan 16, 2022 at 06:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa exited Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a concussion.

Bosa was officially ruled out early in the third quarter with the Niners leading 16-7. San Francisco went on to beat Dallas, 23-17.

Bosa suffered the concussion after colliding with teammate D.J. Jones on a pass rush late in the first half. Bosa drew a holding penalty on Dallas before falling into Jones. The edge rusher walked off under his own power, motioning to the 49ers fans in the crowd.

Before exiting, Bosa caused problems for the Cowboys offensive line, compiling half a sack, two QB pressures and three tackles.

With Dallas rallying in the fourth quarter, star linebacker Fred Warner suffered an ankle injury and limped off the field. He's questionable to return.

