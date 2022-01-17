49ers WR Deebo Samuel to Shanahan before TD run: 'Just give me the ball. I got you'

San Francisco 49ers corner K'Waun Williams intercepted Dak Prescott deep in the third quarter Sunday, setting up the Niners with a chance to stretch their lead to double-digits. Directly following the INT, receiver Deebo Samuel demanded the ball in a pivotal spot.

"Deebo's been a stud all year, as everyone knows, and, right before he went out there, he just mouthed something to me, which I kind of guessed was, 'Give me the ball,'" coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. "When I look at him talking that way, it's extremely motivating, and he makes it a lot easier to call plays."

Shanny did indeed give Samuel the ball, and the WR took the handoff for a 26-yard TD to push the lead to 23-7. The score ended up being the difference in the Niners' 23-17 victory.

After the contest, Deebo confirmed he told the coach he wanted the pigskin.

"That's absolutely right," Samuel said. "When K'Waun got the interception, I looked at Kyle and said, 'Hey, just give me the ball. I got you.' I went out there, and next play, I scored."

It was a TD that displayed Samuel's still burgeoning ability out of the backfield. The WR took the handoff, gained the edge, showed the patience of a running back to let the defense flow past him, then stuck his foot in the ground and got upfield, looking like Barry Sanders picking his way through defenders. Once he found open space, the afterburners kicked in, and he blasted past the defensive backs' angles for a score.