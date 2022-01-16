2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' Wild Card Round victory over Raiders

It's been 31 years since the Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game. On Saturday, the club finally ended that lengthy drought.
Thanks to a last-minute, red-zone interception by linebacker Germaine Pratt, the No. 4 seed Bengals secured a wild Wild Card Round victory over the No. 5 seed Las Vegas Raiders to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 1990 season.
Pratt's victory-clinching INT came in the game's closing moments when Raiders QB Derek Carr, facing fourth-and-nine with the game on the line, fired a pass to receiver Zay Jones in traffic. Carr's turnover allowed star QB Joe Burrow to salt away the remaining 12 seconds of the contest.
Burrow (244 yards, 2 TDs) and star receiver Ja'Marr Chase (116 receiving yards, 23 rushing yards) continued to display their stellar chemistry with an impressive performance in their postseason debut to pace the Bengals offense.
The Bengals' wild-card triumph also snapped a seven-game losing streak in the postseason, and extended a 19-year postseason-victory drought for the Raiders.
Around the NFL will have more on Cincy's milestone victory shortly.