2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' Wild Card Round victory over Raiders

Published: Jan 15, 2022 at 07:55 PM
Around the NFL Staff

It's been 31 years since the Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game. On Saturday, the club finally ended that lengthy drought.

Thanks to a last-minute, red-zone interception by linebacker ﻿Germaine Pratt﻿, the No. 4 seed Bengals secured a wild Wild Card Round victory over the No. 5 seed Las Vegas Raiders to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 1990 season.

Pratt's victory-clinching INT came in the game's closing moments when Raiders QB Derek Carr, facing fourth-and-nine with the game on the line, fired a pass to receiver ﻿﻿Zay Jones﻿﻿ in traffic. Carr's turnover allowed star QB ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ to salt away the remaining 12 seconds of the contest.

Burrow (244 yards, 2 TDs) and star receiver ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ (116 receiving yards, 23 rushing yards) continued to display their stellar chemistry with an impressive performance in their postseason debut to pace the Bengals offense.

The Bengals' wild-card triumph also snapped a seven-game losing streak in the postseason, and extended a 19-year postseason-victory drought for the Raiders.

Around the NFL will have more on Cincy's milestone victory shortly.

