2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs have punched their ticket to the AFC Divisional Round for a fourth consecutive campaign.

Behind another top-notch performance from Patrick Mahomes and their red-hot offense, the Chiefs cruised to a lopsided wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Mahomes finished the evening with five touchdowns. Tight end Travis Kelce again anchored K.C.'s receiving corps while running back Jerick McKinnon stepped up to lead a banged-up backfield when it needed it most.

With the No. 7-seeded Steelers now eliminated, the matchups for the AFC Divisional Round are officially set, with the No. 2 Chiefs hosting the No. 3 Buffalo Bills in a highly-anticipated matchup, and the visiting No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals traveling to Tennessee to face the No. 1-seeded Titans.