2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over Cardinals on Super Wild Card Weekend

- The Rams' big names stepped up. We begin with the play of Odell Beckham Jr., an in-season addition who has steadily increased his contributions as the season has progressed. Beckham hit a new high mark Monday night, catching two passes on the Rams' first scoring drive, including a back-corner fade for a touchdown from four yards out. Beckham added in a 40-yard strike to running back Cam Akers on a trick play, helping to keep the Rams' offense moving and again proving his rare athleticism to the football world. Von Miller recorded a sack, and Matthew Stafford was dialed in, completing 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, which earned him a 154.5 passer rating -- the highest by a Rams QB in a playoff game in history, per NFL Research. Finally, Cooper Kupp continued to do Cooper Kupp things, catching five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't just the big names, though. David Long intercepted a desperate Kyler Murray pass attempt and returned it for a touchdown, and Marquise Copeland recorded an interception of his own. After wondering whether the star-studded Rams would live up to expectations for much of the regular season, they certainly did so Monday night, and made a loud statement in the process.
- Did the Cardinals forget to get off the bus? Dallas was the clubhouse leader for least prepared playoff team entering Monday, but Arizona upstaged the Cowboys by playing even worse in the first half. Murray and Kliff Kingsbury's offense struggled in every area, with Murray playing so poorly, Beckham took a temporary passing yards lead over Murray with his one 40-yard attempt. Murray looked lost from the start of the game, failing to help the Cardinals establish any sort of offensive rhythm, and it wasn't long before Arizona looked up at the scoreboard at SoFi Stadium and saw a 21-0 deficit. Arizona was woefully unprepared for its first playoff game with Kingsbury and Murray, and it showed from the very beginning. The Cardinals will have months to attempt to answer how they allowed themselves to take the field in such a poor state.
