Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays first playoff victory: 'I'm just excited for our team to get the win'

Stafford's 154.5 passer rating is the highest by a Rams QB in a playoff game in franchise history. He became the fourth QB in the last 20 postseasons to have a 150-plus passer rating and 200-plus pass yards in a playoff game (Josh Allen in 2021 WC Round; HOF Kurt Warner in 2009 WC Round; and HOF Peyton Manning in 2003 WC Round). And he joined Jim Plunkett (1980 AFC Championship Game) as the only players in the Super Bowl era with a 150-plus passer rating, 200-plus passing yards and 1-plus rushing TD in a playoff game.

"You know, I felt like I was putting the ball in the right place for the majority of the night," he said. "I had to throw one away towards Coop(er) (Kupp) one time. But other than that, I felt like the ball was going to the right place in a pretty good spot. Our guys made great plays. That's how I expect to go out and play every game. It doesn't always happen that way. But just felt good out there, felt comfortable and our team played great."

The Rams didn't trade for Stafford to win a Wild Card Game. Been there. Done that. The Rams have now won at least one playoff game in three of the last four seasons.

L.A. traded for Stafford to hoist a Lombardi Trophy. Monday night's romp was a roaring team victory, but it was simply the first act in this playoff drama.