Around the NFL

Cardinals S Budda Baker (concussion) carted off field during playoff loss to Rams

Published: Jan 17, 2022 at 10:51 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Arizona Cardinals safety ﻿Budda Baker﻿ was carted off the field in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams following a tackle of ﻿Cam Akers﻿.

Baker was immobilized and taken off during the third quarter of play. He raised his arm prior to being carted off and had movement in his extremities. The team announced he was ruled out with a concussion and that he'd been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, but he was alert, communicative and never lost feeling or movement, according to the medical staff.

Akers delivered a hit to Baker as the two came together and Baker's arms stiffened.

Baker remained on the ground as medical staff attended to him.

Immediately following the play, Akers gestured for Baker to stay down, which Cardinals players took umbrage with. After the game, Akers tweeted that he didn't initially realize Baker was hurt after the play and wished him well.

Baker, 26, is a four-time Pro Bowler who had four tackles on Monday prior to being carted off.

Related Content

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Monday inactives: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
news

Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons

Mike Mayock is out as Raiders GM. The Raiders informed Mayock he will not be retained after three years with the organization, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered shoulder sprain vs. Cowboys, expected to practice Tuesday

Following a wild-card win over Dallas on Sunday, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a shoulder injury that could impact his status for the NFC Divisional Round.
news

Raiders put in requests to interview head coach, general manager candidates

Las Vegas has begun putting in interview requests for prospective coaching and GM candidates, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Sean McDermott: 'Fitting' that former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick celebrated shirtless at Highmark Stadium

Bills Mafia had reason to celebrate Saturday night. And it had the full support of an active-player-yet-former Buffalo quarterback. Washington's Ryan Fitzpatrick was spotted at Highmark Stadium as the Bills crushed the Patriots in the Wild Card Round.
news

John Elway would 'like to be involved' in potential Broncos' new ownership group

The Denver Broncos could be up for sale this spring. If that's the case, John Elway, the franchise's greatest player and a longtime Broncos executive, would like to be included in Denver's new ownership group.
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt activated from IR ahead of wild-card game vs. Rams

J.J. Watt is back. The Cardinals officially activated the star pass rusher ahead of Monday night's wild-card game against the Rams.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones 'absolutely' expects Mike McCarthy to remain head coach

Cowboys fans calling for coach Mike McCarthy to be fired likely aren't going to get their wish. EVP Stephen Jones said Monday that he's "very confident" the coach would remain in charge of the team in 2022.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 17

Bengals DT ﻿Larry Ogunjobi﻿ was placed on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Monday.
news

NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.
news

Buccaneers defense gets 'swag back' in beatdown of Eagles 

The championship defense is back in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers battled through injuries during the regular season but got key defenders back for the postseason. Todd Bowles' unit showed it's still dominant in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Eagles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW