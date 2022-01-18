Cardinals S Budda Baker (concussion) carted off field during playoff loss to Rams

Arizona Cardinals safety ﻿Budda Baker﻿ was carted off the field in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams following a tackle of ﻿Cam Akers﻿.

Baker was immobilized and taken off during the third quarter of play. He raised his arm prior to being carted off and had movement in his extremities. The team announced he was ruled out with a concussion and that he'd been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, but he was alert, communicative and never lost feeling or movement, according to the medical staff.

Akers delivered a hit to Baker as the two came together and Baker's arms stiffened.

Baker remained on the ground as medical staff attended to him.