NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Bengals rocket into top 10, while Cowboys tumble out of top five

Previous rank: No. 9





Jalen Ramsey admitted after the Rams' third straight loss, a marginally competitive 36-28 defeat to the Packers, that he's shocked by his team's November swoon. "Of course I am," the star corner said. "We have guys that are way too good for us to be losing games like this and losing games on the road." Odell Beckham caught a long touchdown pass in his second game with L.A., but Von Miller has yet to make an impact -- in fact, the Rams are winless since pulling the trigger on the Miller deal that prompted their increasingly awkward "all in" tweet. A Sunday home matchup with the Jaguars should provide cover, but nothing is to be assumed for a team that's lost its last three games by an average of 13.7 points.