Saints likely to start Taysom Hill at QB vs. Cowboys on 'Thursday Night Football'

The New Orleans Saints are poised to have a new starting quarterback for Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Taysom Hill is taking the first-team reps in practice this week and is likely to start against Dallas, per sources informed of the situation. ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, who has started the past four games, is taking the No. 2 reps.

The question looming over a potential QB change is Hill's health. Rapoport added that Hill has been battling a foot injury, and he needs to make it through the week of practice healthy, but the Saints are giving the veteran every opportunity to start. On Monday's injury report, Hill was listed as a full participant.

Hill also suffered a concussion earlier this season.

New Orleans has lost all four games with Siemian under center after starting 5-2 before Jameis Winston went down with an ACL tear. Siemian has completed 57.64% of his passes for 924 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in the four losses. The Saints have also played without star running back Alvin Kamara the past three games.

Siemian struggled in New Orleans' 31-6 home loss to Buffalo on Thanksgiving Day, completing 17 of 29 passes for 163 yards, a TD and an INT, with much of the production coming in garbage time.

The do-it-all Hill has thrown just eight passes this season, completing seven for 56 yards and an INT.

The 31-year-old started four games under center in 2020, going 82-of-114 for 834 yards with four passing TDs, two INTs and four rushing scores as the Saints went 3-1.