Saints likely to start Taysom Hill at QB vs. Cowboys on 'Thursday Night Football'

Published: Nov 29, 2021 at 02:40 PM
The New Orleans Saints are poised to have a new starting quarterback for Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Taysom Hill is taking the first-team reps in practice this week and is likely to start against Dallas, per sources informed of the situation. ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, who has started the past four games, is taking the No. 2 reps.

The question looming over a potential QB change is Hill's health. Rapoport added that Hill has been battling a foot injury, and he needs to make it through the week of practice healthy, but the Saints are giving the veteran every opportunity to start. On Monday's injury report, Hill was listed as a full participant.

Hill also suffered a concussion earlier this season.

New Orleans has lost all four games with Siemian under center after starting 5-2 before Jameis Winston went down with an ACL tear. Siemian has completed 57.64% of his passes for 924 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in the four losses. The Saints have also played without star running back Alvin Kamara the past three games.

Siemian struggled in New Orleans' 31-6 home loss to Buffalo on Thanksgiving Day, completing 17 of 29 passes for 163 yards, a TD and an INT, with much of the production coming in garbage time.

The do-it-all Hill has thrown just eight passes this season, completing seven for 56 yards and an INT.

The 31-year-old started four games under center in 2020, going 82-of-114 for 834 yards with four passing TDs, two INTs and four rushing scores as the Saints went 3-1.

If healthy, Hill could bring needed juice to a Saints offense that has flatlined since Kamara's injury. With the Saints losing four straight and tumbling out of playoff position in a muddled NFC, Sean Payton is searching for answers after his worst home offensive performance as head coach.

news

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill suspended two games for punch following game vs. Raiders

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle ﻿Trysten Hill﻿ has been suspended two games without pay by the NFL for his postgame punch in an altercation with Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman ﻿John Simpson﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Steelers place OLB T.J. Watt on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star pass rusher T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will not undergo surgery on toe at this time

Despite dealing with a painful toe injury, Aaron Rodgers isn't going anywhere. Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) out for season

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s season is over. The Panthers are placing their star running back on injured reserve for a second time this year with an ankle injury, a move that automatically concludes his 2021 campaign.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to miss time with torn labrum, dislocated shoulder

An MRI revealed that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook suffered a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport reports. The injuries are not considered season-ending.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19, won't coach Thursday vs. Saints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy entered the COVID protocols Monday morning and won't be available for Thursday night's game against the Saints, the team announced.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Nov. 29

The Cleveland Browns will be without offensive tackle Jack Conklin for the remainder of the 2021 season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Conklin suffered a torn patellar tendon during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle enjoys breakout game, celebratory waddle in win over Panthers

Dolphins rookie ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿'s breakout game in Sunday's 33-10 blowout win over the Panthers featured career-highs in receiving and a signature touchdown dance.
news

George Kittle on Mike Zimmer's holding complaints: 'I'd tell your guys to make better plays'

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer took issue with the lack of holding penalties called against the 49ers on Sunday. San Francisco tight end George Kittle took issue with Zimmer.
news

Bengals see 'changing of the guard' in AFC North after destroying Steelers

The Bengals' 41-10 destruction of the Pittsburgh Steelers ushered in a new feeling of hope in Cincinnati. It marked a season sweep for the Bengals and Cincy's third straight win over its Rust Belt rivals.
news

Locker room Lenny: RB Fournette fires up Bucs with halftime speech to spur comeback win vs. Colts

Not only did Leonard Fournette power the Bucs to a 38-31 road win in Indianapolis, but he also juiced-up a lifeless club that trailed by double digits at halftime with a rousing speech.
