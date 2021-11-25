Bears unlikely to move on from Matt Nagy midseason

Head coach Matt Nagy is likely staying put for the immediate time being.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that barring something unforeseen, he does not see Nagy being fired during the current 2021 campaign.

The Bears are not traditionally an organization that fires coaches during the season, Rapoport noted. Rapoport expects Nagy to get "considerable rope" through and toward the end of the season.

Buzz has swirled around Nagy's status due to a Patch.com report that Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions would be his last.

However, Bears owner George McCaskey met with Nagy and Bears players this week to tell them the article was wrong and there was nothing to it, delivering a message to stay focused on the task at hand, according to Rapoport.

Still, as Nagy captains a Bears squad with a 3-7 record and a five-game losing streak entering Week 12, he does need to win and keep on winning to avoid being fired at the end of the season, Rapoport added.

Nagy is 31-27 heading into Thursday as Bears head coach, with a 12-4 showing in his first year followed by back-to-back 8-8 campaigns.