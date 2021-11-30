The First Read, Week 13: Mac Jones ready to push Patriots? Dolphins pointing up

2) Dolphins dig deep: Give Miami head coach Brian Flores credit. It felt like this team bottomed out weeks ago, after a seven-game losing streak left it mired at 1-7. The Dolphins have ripped off four straight victories since that time, largely because their defense has dominated on a weekly basis. This unit was always supposed to be the strength of this team. But that defense was exposed early, such as in a 35-0 loss to Buffalo in Week 2 and a 45-17 thrashing by Tampa Bay in Week 5, and everyone began wondering when Flores would lose his job. That same defense has given up just 46 points over the last four games. Some of that is obviously schedule-driven, as the Dolphins benefitted from seeing the Texans (Week 9) and Jets (Week 11). The rest is simply a team buckling down and doing what it has to do survive. Miami thoroughly stifled Baltimore in a 22-10 win, telling the rest of the league that relentless all-out blitzing is an effective way to rattle Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins then beat up on the Carolina Panthers in Sunday's 33-10 victory. They flustered Cam Newton to the point that he was benched after completing just five passes and throwing two interceptions, then sacked Newton's replacement, P.J. Walker, four times. Of course, Flores still has a ways to go before his team can be back in consideration for a playoff spot in the crowded AFC race. The good news is that Miami will still benefit from great timing. Their next two games are against two of the worst scoring offenses in the league (the Giants and Jets), while the two after that are against teams that have been ravaged by injuries on offense (the Saints and Titans). In year that has been up and down all around the league, it feels like Miami is primed to keep trending in the right direction.