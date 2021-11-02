Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade comes to fruition

Jackson, 34, had 221 yards receiving on just eight catches for the Rams, and had seen limited playing time of late. The Rams receiving rotation has favored Cooper Kupp﻿, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson﻿.

Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters Tuesday that Jackson was waived after 1 p.m. local time, so he will appear on Wednesday's waivers as opposed to Tuesday's.

"It was an experiment that we attempted, didn't work out as well as we wanted it to, as DeSean wanted it to or as Sean wanted it to," Snead said, per The Athletic.