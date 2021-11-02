Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade comes to fruition

Unable to find a trade partner to take wide receiver DeSean Jackson before the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams have waived the veteran receiver, the team announced.
Last week, the club and Jackson mutually agreed to seek a trade. In a social media post bidding farewell to Rams fans, Jackson made it clear he doesn't see this as the end of his career.
Jackson, 34, had 221 yards receiving on just eight catches for the Rams, and had seen limited playing time of late. The Rams receiving rotation has favored Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.
Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters Tuesday that Jackson was waived after 1 p.m. local time, so he will appear on Wednesday's waivers as opposed to Tuesday's.
"It was an experiment that we attempted, didn't work out as well as we wanted it to, as DeSean wanted it to or as Sean wanted it to," Snead said, per The Athletic.
A speedy vertical threat, Jackson can still stretch the field if a team chooses to pick him up -- he hauled in a 75-yard TD grab against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, as well as a 68-yard catch against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. A number of teams could be looking for receiving help, including the Atlanta Falcons, who've indefinitely lost a Jackson-like threat in Calvin Ridley as he has taken a leave from the game for personal well-being.