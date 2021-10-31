Falcons WR Calvin Ridley inactive vs. Panthers due to personal matter

The Atlanta Falcons will once again be without receiver Calvin Ridley﻿.

The team announced Sunday that Ridley is officially inactive versus the Carolina Panthers due to a personal matter.

Tajae Sharpe replaces Ridley in the starting lineup.

It's the second game Ridley will miss due to personal issues. Ridley also missed the Jets game in London in Week 5. The nature of the personal matter was never disclosed.

Ridley has 31 receptions on 52 targets for 281 yards and two touchdowns in five games in 2021. The fourth-year wideout's star was supposed to rise this season following the Julio Jones trade this offseason. When he's been on the field, he's provided Matt Ryan a go-to target, but we've yet to see a huge, explosive game from Ridley this season.