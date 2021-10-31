Around the NFL

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley inactive vs. Panthers due to personal matter

Published: Oct 31, 2021 at 11:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons will once again be without receiver Calvin Ridley﻿.

The team announced Sunday that Ridley is officially inactive versus the Carolina Panthers due to a personal matter.

Tajae Sharpe replaces Ridley in the starting lineup.

It's the second game Ridley will miss due to personal issues. Ridley also missed the Jets game in London in Week 5. The nature of the personal matter was never disclosed.

Ridley has 31 receptions on 52 targets for 281 yards and two touchdowns in five games in 2021. The fourth-year wideout's star was supposed to rise this season following the Julio Jones trade this offseason. When he's been on the field, he's provided Matt Ryan a go-to target, but we've yet to see a huge, explosive game from Ridley this season.

When Ridley missed Week 5, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts broke out, generating his first 100-yard game. Russell Gage was also absent against the Jets but will play Sunday, allowing Ryan to spread the ball around against a good Panthers defense. Still, expect Pitts to see a bevy of targets while lining up all over the formation.

In addition to Ridley, the Falcons also announced RB Wayne Gallman﻿, OL Josh Andrews, LB Dorian Etheridge﻿, DL John Cominsky and DL Ta'Quon Graham are inactive. For Carolina, CB C.J. Henderson, LB Kamal Martin﻿, DT Phil Hoskins and WR Terrace Marshall Jr. are inactive.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cordarrelle Patterson's increased workload in Falcons offense expected to continue

﻿Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson﻿'s ground campaign has been one of the most pleasantly surprising developments this season. Don't expect Atlanta to ease up on the former All-Pro returner's carries anytime soon.
news

Injury roundup: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. expected to play vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, should be good to go, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 30

The New York Giants will again be without two of their top weapons. Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay have been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Chiefs. Wideouts Sterling Shepard and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ are questionable.
news

Stephon Gilmore set to make Panthers debut after being activated off PUP list

The Stephon Gilmore era in Carolina is set to begin. The star cornerback was activated off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, clearing him to make his Panthers debut Sunday against the Falcons. 
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocol, will not coach vs. 49ers

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol and will not coach Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Saturday. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for the Week 8 contest.
news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

DeSean Jackson, Rams mutually agree to seek trade; WR won't play this week

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿'s return to Los Angeles is essentially over before we've even reached the midway point of the season. The Rams and Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. 
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore left ACL vs. Cardinals

Green Bay suffered a brutal loss in Thursday night's win over Arizona. TE ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, agent Jack Bechta confirmed Friday, adding it was a clean tear with no lateral damage.
news

Dak Prescott 'sore' after ramping up activity, questionable for Cowboys-Vikings

The Cowboys will soon have to decide whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ will play Sunday. Two days before they take on Minnesota, they don't seem any closer to knowing what that decision will be.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) cleared to play, will start vs. Steelers

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ will be under center Sunday for Cleveland after a week away. The Browns quarterback, who's dealing with a torn left labrum and shoulder fracture, received medical clearance to play and will start against the Steelers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW