Around the NFL

DeSean Jackson, Rams mutually agree to seek trade; WR won't play this week

Published: Oct 29, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿'s return to Los Angeles is essentially over before we've even reached the midway point of the season.

The Rams and Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed the news later Friday, adding Los Angeles will keep Jackson sidelined in order to preserve his availability to be traded.

"We are allowing him to be able to look into some options for himself," McVay explained. "Because of that we won't have him, he won't play this weekend.

"I think what it boils down to is opportunities that I think he's deserving of and the situation and some of the circumstances around it."

Jackson exploded for 120 yards and a touchdown on three receptions in Los Angeles' Week 3 win over the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he's largely been quiet (if not absent entirely) since then. Jackson has 221 receiving yards, but only eight catches on the year. He's seen just 15 targets through seven games, and he's played less than 40 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps in every game thus far.

Simply, Jackson isn't seeing the field enough to make a difference. As his 75-yard score in Week 3 showed, he's still good for a few big plays, but needs to be out there to make them. With NFL receiving leader ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, Robert Woods and ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ also involved, Jackson has been mostly squeezed out, and he doesn't want to spend the twilight of his career on the sideline.

"He's a tremendous player that has a great track record and resume, and I think all the circumstances surrounding that, that want to be able to be open-minded, this hasn't exactly been probably what he envisioned," McVay said. "I think he deserves an opportunity to be able to see if there's better options out there for him and that's where we're at."

There are better options out there, no doubt. Green Bay immediately comes to mind after the Packers were forced to elevate a practice squad member to play in Thursday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals, and it's not the only destination. How that works out remains to be seen, but it seems Jackson's second homecoming in as many years -- his first being a return to Philadelphia before joining one of two teams located in his hometown of Los Angeles -- isn't going to play out as he might, as McVay said, envisioned.

We'll see where Jackson lands next.

Related Content

news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore left ACL vs. Cardinals

Green Bay suffered a brutal loss in Thursday night's win over Arizona. TE ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, agent Jack Bechta confirmed Friday, adding it was a clean tear with no lateral damage.
news

Dak Prescott 'sore' after ramping up activity, questionable for Cowboys-Vikings

The Cowboys will soon have to decide whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ will play Sunday. Two days before they take on Minnesota, they don't seem any closer to knowing what that decision will be.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) cleared to play, will start vs. Steelers

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ will be under center Sunday for Cleveland after a week away. The Browns quarterback, who's dealing with a torn left labrum and shoulder fracture, received medical clearance to play and will start against the Steelers.
news

Brian Flores: Barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' starting QB for rest of 2021

Dolphins coach Brian Flores continues to field questions about Miami potentially pursuing a trade for quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. Friday, he stuck to his standard line that ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is the Dolphins' starter.
news

Eagles placing RB Miles Sanders (ankle) on injured reserve

Philadelphia running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ will be out at least three games. Sanders was placed on injured reserve Friday due to an ankle injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 29

Already without their QB, the Jets might also be without a top target this weekend. WR Corey Davis (hip) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals.
news

Patrick Mahomes tells Chiefs teammates, 'I've got to be better'

Following a three-point outing against the Titans in Week 7, ﻿Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes﻿ said he stood up in front of teammates and blamed himself for the offense's issues in recent weeks.
news

Texans RB David Johnson anticipating more carries after Mark Ingram trade

Houston thinned out its backfield this week, trading Mark Ingram to New Orleans. That opens the door for more carries for ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ and David Johnson.
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston wants to keep emotions in check vs. Buccaneers: 'This week is big'

Jameis Winston﻿ faces his former Tampa Bay team for the first time as a starting quarterback Sunday when the Bucs head to New Orleans to face the Saints.
news

Packers CB Rasul Douglas 'blessed' after last-second INT to beat former team Cardinals

Packers CB Rasul Douglas hauled in a game-winning interception in Thursday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals, a team in which the practice-squad journeyman was with earlier this season. 
news

Kyler Murray on game-ending interception intended for A.J. Green: 'We weren't on the same page and it cost us'

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called his interception to Rasul Douglas, which was intended for A.J. Green, a "miscommunication," but head coach Kliff Kingsbury let it be known that the wrong route was run.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW