Around the NFL

Cowboys place RT Terence Steele on COVID-19 list; starter to miss Thursday vs. Saints

Published: Nov 28, 2021 at 11:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys continue to deal with COVID-19 issues as we inch deeper into the 2021 season.

The club announced Sunday that right tackle Terence Steele was placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Steele had started the past 10 games for the Cowboys. From Weeks 2-8, he started at right tackle. When Tyron Smith got hurt, Steele started at left tackle for three games. He flipped back to right tackle in the Thanksgiving loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Steele out, La'el Collins is in line to make his fifth start of the season.

The Cowboys have dealt with several COVID-19 issues in recent weeks, most notably missing star receiver Amari Cooper, who Dallas hopes to have back this week. In addition, several coaches also missed Thanksgiving and are expected to be out for Week 13, including offensive line coach Joe Philbin.

Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday that the Cowboys will test every day through Tuesday after the rash of COVID-19 positives, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

