Ezekiel Elliott 'can play through' knee injury, wants Cowboys to 'lock back in' on run game vs. Raiders

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott doesn't expect a lingering knee injury to slow him down on a short week.

The RB said Tuesday he feels "all right" after re-tweaking the injury in Sunday's loss in Kansas City. Elliott was a full participant in Tuesday's run-through practice.

"I mean, it's sore, but it's been sore," Elliott said, via the team's official website. "I would say it doesn't feel any different than it did this time last week."

Elliott left Sunday's action after getting his leg bent on a tackle but returned to play 44 of 64 snaps in the loss. The RB said he has no concerns about being ready for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"It's football. You get hurt," Elliott said. "You're not going to be 100 percent. I'm tough. I can play through it."

The Cowboys have struggled to run the football in recent weeks. After averaging 172.8 rush YPG in their first five tilts (second-most in the NFL, Weeks 1-5), they've dipped to 94.8 rush YPG since Week 6 (26th in NFL).

Zeke has averaged 48.6 rushing YPG and 3.7 yards per carry in his last five games after churning out 90.4 rush YPG and 5.3 YPC in his first five contests.

Getting back on track on Thanksgiving would be significant with receivers Amari Cooper (COVID-19) out and CeeDee Lamb dealing with a concussion.

"I think running the football has to be important to us," Elliott said. "I think it helps this offense. We're a better football team when we can run it well.

"I think it will be point for us Thursday to get that run game going."

Missing star left tackle Tyron Smith due to injury the past three games played a big role in the offensive struggles. With Smith on track to return Thursday, the offense could get a boost.

"We've just got to run it better," Elliott said. "Maybe the past couple of weeks, we haven't run it that well.