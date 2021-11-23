The First Read, Week 12: Free-for-all in the AFC; Jalen Hurts rising

3) Broncos setting up shop: The most interesting storyline involving the Denver Broncos won't get rolling until after the regular season ends. At 5-5, they are still technically in the mix for a playoff spot, but nothing about them currently suggests they can make a push for a postseason bid. The real intrigue will start once Broncos general manager George Paton figures out what he's going to do with his quarterback position. This writer already has spent enough time wondering why the Broncos used their first-round pick in this year's draft (No. 9 overall) on cornerback Patrick Surtain II instead of quarterback Justin Fields. The next question to be asked is how the team will maneuver to set itself up for a better option than Teddy Bridgewater. The first move was clearly the decision to trade star outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, which netted a second- and third-round pick next year. If the Broncos want to pursue a trade for an expensive veteran signal-caller -- such as Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Houston's Deshaun Watson or even Seattle's Russell Wilson -- they'll need to be saving as much as they can wherever possible. Paton also just handed out contract extensions to wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. That investment indicates he wants to keep his pass-catching corps -- which includes second-year targets Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, as well as tight end Noah Fant -- together for the foreseeable future. The depth of talent, especially on offense, is what made the Broncos such a trendy pick as an under-the-radar team before the season began. Of course, the most significant decision Paton has to make will involve the coach he wants in place if Denver is going down this road. At this juncture, it's fair to assume that Vic Fangio, who has a record of 17-25 since taking over in 2019, isn't going to get a fourth year leading this team unless a crazy turnaround ensues in the coming weeks. You'd also expect a team this flush with offensive talent to be in the market for an offensive coach, and there will be plenty of those on the market (including Dallas' Kellen Moore, Buffalo's Brian Daboll, Kansas City's Eric Bieniemy and Tampa Bay's Byron Leftwich). So sit tight. The Broncos might not be much to watch these days, but they'll be vastly compelling in the not-so-distant future.