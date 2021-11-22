Broncos WR Courtland Sutton reaches agreement on four-year, $60.8M extension

The Denver Broncos locked down another wide receiver long-term.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Broncos reached an agreement on a four-year extension for ﻿Courtland Sutton﻿, per the receiver's agency. The pact is worth $60.8 million with $34.9 million guaranteed.

Sutton, a second-round pick in 2018, was on the final year of his rookie contract.

Following a 1,112-yard season in 2019, the 26-year-old missed all but one game in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear. Sutton returned for the start of the 2021 season, starting all 10 games for Denver, compiling 43 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns, including three games over the 90-yard mark.

Sutton's new contract comes days after the Broncos signed Tim Patrick on a three-year, $34.5 million extension as general manger George Paton continues to lock down the homegrown talent.