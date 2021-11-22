Baker Mayfield, frustrated Browns not savoring Week 11 win over Lions: 'I played like (expletive)'

Baker Mayfield had a dreadful, no good, very ugly Sunday, and yet, the Browns still won.

It helped that Cleveland was playing the league's only winless team. It also helped that said team started a quarterback who hadn't thrown a pass in a regular-season game since 2019.

Cleveland's quarterback didn't look much better than Lions signal-caller Tim Boyle on Sunday, missing the target on many of his pass attempts, throwing two ugly interceptions, and finishing with one touchdown pass -- a short completion to Nick Chubb in the flat -- and a passer rating of 53.2, his fourth-worst rating of his career and worst of 2021.

The game was frustrating for both Mayfield and the many fans who proudly wear his jersey and voiced their displeasure by raining boos down on him and the Browns' offense when they struggled through most of the second half. Afterward, Mayfield quickly exited the field and did not speak to the assembled media before leaving FirstEnergy Stadium.

So much for a Victory Monday.

"I was frustrated, among other things," Mayfield explained Monday as to why he didn't talk following the win. "I've never dodged any questions or hid away from that, so it's not about that. Just frustrated, removed emotions and all that from it, and just decided it was best to wait."

Mayfield added: "Not one part of that is not being accountable. I'd be the first to tell you I played like s---. So it's not about accountable, and I don't owe you guys any of that. I owe that to my teammates and I talk to them, and that's what matters."

Mayfield was predictably abrasive following the forgettable performance, and despite adding a tally to the Browns' W column, it certainly didn't feel like Cleveland had triumphed in the hours that followed the Browns' 13-10 win over Detroit. The former No. 1 overall pick has spent his entire career under a football microscope, with legions of doubters ready to find the latest example of why they believe he's destined to fail.

To this point, he hasn't failed, but Mayfield also hasn't crept this closely to failure since Cleveland's massively disappointing 2019 campaign, if ever. It must be noted that Mayfield is playing through multiple injuries at the moment, including a torn labrum suffered in the Browns' Week 2 win over Houston, a fracture to the same injured shoulder suffered in the Browns' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, a knee issue and a foot ailment. The injuries have limited Mayfield's ability to use his legs to extend and make plays, and it's certainly fair to wonder how much his shoulder injury is affecting his accuracy, which has been all over the place, depending on the week.

"For me, decision-making was great. It was the lack of execution," Mayfield said. "I think there were some plays that just ... I'm not gonna make every throw. Nobody does that. But very, very frustrated with how where I was going with the ball compared to how the results were. That's very, very frustrating.

"I've always been an accurate guy, and that was not the case yesterday. That's extremely frustrating to me when I feel like I let my teammates down. Preparation week, everything leading up to the game was great. Felt like I was in a good position to be able to play and play at a high level, and I didn't. So that's a very frustrating thing."