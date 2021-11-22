Vikings WR Justin Jefferson channels Randy Moss with huge Week 11 effort: 'Just trying to be a legend'

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson donned a T-shirt celebrating Randy Moss, then went out and dominated like the Hall of Famer in a 34-31 home win over the Green Bay Packers.

"That's the same type of mindset that I have, just trying to be a legend," Jefferson said Sunday, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. "Trying to make big plays. Why not carry after him? He's one of the best in the game. I just love playing the game, love the rivalry, and love these intense big games."

Jefferson was unguardable, earning eight catches on 10 targets for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Jefferson now has 100-plus receiving yards in 11 career games, tying Moss and JuJu Smith-Schuster for most such games in a player's first two seasons in the Super Bowl era (only Odell Beckham Jr.'s 15 is more). In addition, Jefferson reached 150 career receptions in his 26th game, tied for the fourth-fewest games to do so since the 1970 NFL merger.

"I was telling them I'm not leaving today without getting in the end zone," Jefferson said. "So, glad I got in there twice. I've been telling them to just throw it up to any one of us. We're confident enough to make the catch, make a big play for the team, and I feel like we made a lot of those today."

His first score came on an option route out of the backfield. His second was on a great play on an underthrown pass from Kirk Cousins﻿, who was under heavy pressure. The array of catches from Jefferson underscored his versatility and ability to win against every level of the defense, and from anywhere on the field.

If Jefferson wasn't punching it in himself, he was helping set up scoring drives. On the Vikings' first two possessions, he caught passes of 43 and 56 yards. On the third drive, he earned a big defensive pass interference that led to another TD as the Vikes sprinted out to a 16-3 lead.

According to Next Gen Stats, Jefferson caught four balls for 143 yards and a TD on passes of 10-plus air yards, the most yards on downfield passes in a game in his career. Underscoring Jefferson's ability to win everywhere, he had at least one catch in every air-yardage zone (behind the line of scrimmage, 0-9 air yards, 10-19 air yards, 20-plus air yards).