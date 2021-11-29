Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will not undergo surgery on toe at this time

Despite dealing with a painful toe injury, Aaron Rodgers isn't going anywhere.

Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. With a bye now directly in front of the Packers, the hope is Rodgers is able to use the time to heal, Rapoport and Pelissero added.

Rodgers did not practice during the week leading up to Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, but was able to play the full game, completing 28 of 45 pass attempts for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Green Bay held on to defeat Los Angeles, 36-28, bouncing back from a close loss to Minnesota in Week 11 and improving to 9-3.

There aren't many breaks in the weeks ahead for the Packers, who return from the bye to host the rival Chicago Bears before taking on Baltimore, Cleveland and Minnesota in the following three weeks. The regular season closes with a meeting with the Detroit Lions in Week 18 in what could be a game Rodgers ends up watching from the sideline, depending on the state of the NFC standings entering the final weekend of the regular season.