NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: NFC teams claim five of the top six slots

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Previous rank: No. 23





You have to squint hard to find positives to take out of Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Bucs. The Bears were outclassed in all facets -- unable to slow down Tom Brady and a parade of Tampa Bay playmakers, while the offense couldn't get out of its own way in a five-turnover showing. Justin Fields was responsible for all five of those giveaways (three INTs and two lost fumbles), but head coach Matt Nagy was right to keep his rookie signal-caller under center for the duration of the blowout. The 2021 Bears are not a Super Bowl contender, they're not a playoff team, either -- so let Fields get the necessary experience and live with the good, the bad and the (very) ugly.