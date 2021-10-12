Rich Bisaccia named Raiders interim head coach

After Jon Gruden's resignation Monday night, a Raiders interim coach has been appointed.

Rich Bisaccia has been named the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Monday night.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Bisaccia was expected to take on the interim role shortly before the Raiders made it official.

Bisaccia has been on the staff as the Raiders assistant head coach/special teams coordinator for the last four seasons.

Bisaccia, 61, is currently in his 20th season as an NFL special teams coach. His coaching NFL career began in 2002 with the Buccaneers under Gruden and his stay in Tampa Bay lasted until 2010. Bisaccia coached with the San Diego Chargers (2011-2012) and Dallas Cowboys (2013-2017) before landing with the Raiders in 2018.

A native of Yonkers, New York, Bisaccia spent 19 seasons as a college coach from 1983 to 2001. He was a four-year starter as a defensive back at Yankton College in South Dakota from 1979-1982.