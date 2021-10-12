Around the NFL

Rich Bisaccia named Raiders interim head coach

Published: Oct 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

After Jon Gruden's resignation Monday night, a Raiders interim coach has been appointed.

Rich Bisaccia has been named the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Monday night.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Bisaccia was expected to take on the interim role shortly before the Raiders made it official.

Bisaccia has been on the staff as the Raiders assistant head coach/special teams coordinator for the last four seasons.

Bisaccia, 61, is currently in his 20th season as an NFL special teams coach. His coaching NFL career began in 2002 with the Buccaneers under Gruden and his stay in Tampa Bay lasted until 2010. Bisaccia coached with the San Diego Chargers (2011-2012) and Dallas Cowboys (2013-2017) before landing with the Raiders in 2018.

A native of Yonkers, New York, Bisaccia spent 19 seasons as a college coach from 1983 to 2001. He was a four-year starter as a defensive back at Yankton College in South Dakota from 1979-1982.

Bisaccia takes over a 3-2 Raiders team that has lost its last two games. Las Vegas goes on the road in Week 6 to take on the Denver Broncos (3-2) this Sunday.

