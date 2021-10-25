Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles

With Zach Wilson on the mend, the New York Jets are bringing in a familiar veteran face for reinforcements.

The Jets are acquiring veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in a trade with the Eagles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jets sent Philadelphia a 2022 sixth-round draft pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.

The Eagles later announced the trade.

Flacco, a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player with the Ravens, is now embarking on his second stint with the Jets. He played last season in New York and saw action in five games.

Wilson is likely to miss at least the next two weeks with a PCL sprain.

Mike White, a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, made his NFL debut in relief of Wilson during the Jets' 54-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. White threw for 202 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Veteran Josh Johnson is currently on the Jets' practice squad.

The 36-year-old Flacco didn't play in the regular season for the Eagles, who signed him to a one-year deal. However, he showed a live arm during the preseason. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the trade shortly after the news broke in a news conference, referring to Flacco as a "great pro," but emphasizing the team's confidence in ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿.

While Flacco returns to a familiar setting in New York, it will be a return under an all new Robert Saleh-led coaching stuff. Thus, the question this week and perhaps the next will be how quickly the veteran can acclimate himself to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's system before he's ready to take the field. As noted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Flacco spent 2019 with the Denver Broncos playing with Rich Scangarello, who is part of the Kyle Shanahan tree along with LaFleur. How quickly Flacco is ready to go in the offense might well determine if he'll be an insurance policy for White or a starter while Wilson heels up.