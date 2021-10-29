Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) cleared to play, will start vs. Steelers

One missed game was enough for ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿.

Mayfield will start on Sunday for the Browns in their game against the Steelers, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday.

The Cleveland quarterback received medical clearance to play late Thursday despite a torn left labrum and shoulder fracture, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Mayfield has regained his strength in the shoulder, has a full range of motion and the fracture is healing, Rapoport reported, leading to the decision made by the Browns.

Mayfield hasn't played since Cleveland's Week 6 loss to Arizona, a game in which he aggravated the shoulder when he was sacked by J.J. Watt. Mayfield attempted to prepare to play on a short week that followed, but was unable to satisfy the team's doctors enough to allow him to suit up for the Thursday night game against the Broncos. ﻿Case Keenum﻿ played in his place, helping the Browns to a 17-14 win.

Sunday brings greater stakes for the Browns, who currently own a two-game winning streak against the Steelers (including a road playoff win over Pittsburgh), but bring a banged-up roster to the field against a team that has enjoyed a week off thanks to the bye. Cleveland will already be without cornerback ﻿Denzel Ward﻿ and receiver ﻿Donovan Peoples-Jones﻿, as well as Kareem Hunt, who remains on injured reserve with a calf injury.

But Mayfield's return brings a boost to an offense that wasn't flashy but got the job done against a struggling Broncos defense a little over a week ago. The question now becomes: Can Mayfield maintain his accuracy while being forced to adjust his mechanics to protect his shoulder? Will he think twice before extending or attempting to make a heroic play? Perhaps most importantly, can he make it through the game without further aggravation?