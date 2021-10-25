Chiefs, Bears and 49ers among NFL teams that should be panicking most after rough Week 7

Sunday's loss: 27-3 at Tennessee Titans





I didn't pick Kansas City to make a third straight Super Bowl in the preseason, but I certainly didn't expect the Chiefs to be a 3-4 mess at midseason. Patrick Mahomes is struggling mightily, playing hot potato with the football to the tune of nine interceptions. NINE PICKS. Not only is that number an NFL high, but it's just two INTs fewer than his total from the past two seasons combined. We've become accustomed to weekly installments of Mahomes magic, but no one's under his spell in 2021. The 26-year-old just posted the lowest regular-season passer rating of his career (62.3), with Kansas City scoring the fewest points ever in the Mahomes era.





Of course, the quarterback wasn't alone in his Sunday struggles. The Titans manhandled the Chiefs' revamped offensive line all day, sacking Mahomes four times and eventually knocking the quarterback out of the game. Meanwhile, Steve Spagnuolo's defense continued its wretched season with a first-half no show. Tennessee's first five possessions on Sunday went touchdown, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, field goal, giving the Titans an insurmountable 27-0 advantage at the break. Good teams are just clobbering these Chiefs, which is why they have a point differential of -15 -- a staggering figure for the back-to-back conference champions.





The AFC is too good this season to believe K.C. can simply flip the proverbial switch and retake the throne. Honestly, if you've been watching the Chiefs this year, there are few reasons to believe there's even a switch to be flipped.