The Schein Nine

Chiefs, Bears and 49ers among NFL teams that should be panicking most after rough Week 7

Published: Oct 25, 2021 at 04:12 PM

The 2021 NFL season is nearing the end of its second month. It's still too early to make definitive conclusions on most teams, but it's not too early for certain fan bases to be freaking out. Especially in the wake of a gory Sunday seven days before Halloween. Whole lotta blowouts, whole lotta mounting concerns.

Here are the Week 7 losers who should be panicking the most, Schein Nine style.

1
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
3-4 · T-3rd in AFC West

Sunday's loss: 27-3 at Tennessee Titans


I didn't pick Kansas City to make a third straight Super Bowl in the preseason, but I certainly didn't expect the Chiefs to be a 3-4 mess at midseason. Patrick Mahomes is struggling mightily, playing hot potato with the football to the tune of nine interceptions. NINE PICKS. Not only is that number an NFL high, but it's just two INTs fewer than his total from the past two seasons combined. We've become accustomed to weekly installments of Mahomes magic, but no one's under his spell in 2021. The 26-year-old just posted the lowest regular-season passer rating of his career (62.3), with Kansas City scoring the fewest points ever in the Mahomes era.


Of course, the quarterback wasn't alone in his Sunday struggles. The Titans manhandled the Chiefs' revamped offensive line all day, sacking Mahomes four times and eventually knocking the quarterback out of the game. Meanwhile, Steve Spagnuolo's defense continued its wretched season with a first-half no show. Tennessee's first five possessions on Sunday went touchdown, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, field goal, giving the Titans an insurmountable 27-0 advantage at the break. Good teams are just clobbering these Chiefs, which is why they have a point differential of -15 -- a staggering figure for the back-to-back conference champions.


The AFC is too good this season to believe K.C. can simply flip the proverbial switch and retake the throne. Honestly, if you've been watching the Chiefs this year, there are few reasons to believe there's even a switch to be flipped.

Related Links

2
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
3-4 · 4th in NFC South

Sunday's loss: 25-3 at New York Giants


The 3-0 start feels like a lifetime ago, with Carolina dropping its past four games to plummet into the NFC South cellar. In related news, Christian McCaffrey hasn't played a snap since Week 3, sidelined by a nagging hamstring issue. On Sunday, Sam Darnold was sidelined by a nagging ineptitude issue. The Panthers were absolutely thumped by a Giants team that entered the game with a 1-5 record. This is a low point for the Matt Rhule era in Charlotte, and it's hard to imagine these Panthers rising back up in the coming months.


Rhule said Darnold would remain the starter in the postgame, but he wasn't exactly enthusiastic about it. And I don't blame him. I loved the Darnold trade in the offseason, but that sentiment has proven dead wrong. Carolina needed Darnold to step up when McCaffrey went down. Instead, over the past four weeks, he's turned the ball over eight times, posting a ghastly 61.2 passer rating in the process. Darnold is fortunate P.J. Walker (3 for 14 for 33 yards with three sacks taken) looked just as bad in relief, or else the former No. 3 overall pick might've been in for an extended stay on the bench. The Panthers are clearly kicking themselves for picking up Darnold's fifth-year option back in April, guaranteeing the quarterback a cool $18.858 million for next season. Even so, Carolina's popping up in Deshaun Watson reports as the trade deadline approaches. Remember September, when Darnold was a serious Comeback Player of the Year candidate?

3
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-4 · 3rd in NFC North

Sunday's loss: 38-3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers


Just over a year ago, Tom Brady lost track of downs in Chicago, and the Bears beat the Bucs in prime time. The win improved Chicago to 4-1, simultaneously dropping Tampa Bay to 3-2. Just think about all that has happened to both teams since.


I didn't expect the Bears to compete with the Bucs on Sunday, but man was that ever a grim showing for Chicago. And it could've been worse! Tampa scored 35 points in the first half -- a league-high for this season -- before essentially playing out the string after the break. Justin Fields continues to look in over his head, committing a whopping five turnovers on Sunday, but what is Matt Nagy doing to help out his rookie quarterback? It just doesn't seem like the Bears are building a game plan around the No. 11 overall pick's best physical attributes. And now Nagy will be absent from Halas Hall due to a positive COVID-19 test. This franchise is trending back down while the temperatures on multiple seats heat up.

4
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2-4 · T-3rd in NFC West

Sunday's loss: 30-18 vs. Indianapolis Colts


Should've signed Tom Brady in March of 2020. Should've drafted Mac Jones in April of 2021. I'm not Monday morning quarterbacking or second-guessing with the benefit of hindsight -- I begged San Francisco to make each move at the time. But no: The Niners opted for Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s low ceiling and Trey Lance﻿'s raw tools. Is this how you front a win-now roster?


During the offseason, we heard plenty of hype about second-year WR Brandon Aiyuk and rookie RB Trey Sermon﻿. On Sunday, Aiyuk gained 6 yards on two touches, while Sermon's contributions were limited to 11 special teams snaps. What is going on with this team? San Francisco entered the season as a Super Bowl contender. Six games in, the 49ers rank 20th in points scored and points allowed. Is Kyle Shanahan on his way to a fourth losing season in five years at the helm?

5
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2-5 · T-2nd in NFC East

Sunday's loss: 33-22 at Las Vegas Raiders


Week 7 represented a seventh consecutive week where I found myself searching for evidence that Nick Sirianni knows how to be the head coach of an NFL team. Which makes sense, because his hiring boggled my mind in the first place. The initial thinking was that Sirianni was hired to save Carson Wentz. But one month after bringing in the new coach, the Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts. This left Jalen Hurts as Philly's starting quarterback, and seven weeks into that experiment, the Eagles appear no closer to an answer at the game's most important position.


Sirianni continues to throw defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon under the bus, but the Hurts-led offense isn't exactly lighting the world on fire, ranking 19th in scoring and 21st in total yards.


With five losses in the past six games, the Eagles have to hope this Ben Simmons saga goes on forever.

6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
1-6 · 4th in AFC East

Sunday's loss: 30-28 vs. Atlanta Falcons


Another Sunday, another brutal last-second loss for Brian Flores' fried fish. At least the Dolphins didn't have to hop on a plane and fly across the Atlantic Ocean following this gutting defeat. I felt terrible for Tua Tagovailoa﻿. The lightning-rod passer played well enough to win, which is quite noteworthy, given the omnipresent Deshaun Watson rumors in Miami. But this is the residue of dreadful design, with botched first-round picks and bungled offensive coordinator hirings. The backfield is barren, the offensive line is porous and the defense continues to grossly underachieve. Not a good brew.


Honestly, Miami is the most disappointing team in the AFC. Following a one-point Week 1 win at New England, the Dolphins have lost their last six games. Everyone wonders if owner Stephen Ross will look to make a move at the quarterback position before the Nov. 2 trade deadline, but could he aim to make more sweeping changes in the coming offseason?

7
New York Jets
New York Jets
1-5 · 3rd in AFC East

Sunday's loss: 54-13 at New England Patriots


I love how Bill Belichick loves to destroy the Jets. The Patriots coach kept throwing the football until he tasted his delicious 50-burger. New England has now beaten New York 12 straight times, with a lopsided tally of 378-133 during this stretch of the "rivalry." Adding injury to insult, Zach Wilson was knocked out of the game with a sprained PCL that's expected to cost him the next 2-4 weeks. Robert Saleh's debut season in New York was always going to be a rebuilding year, but everyone hoped to see continued growth from the No. 2 overall pick. Now that's in limbo for the coming month.


It's still inexplicable that this Jets team somehow beat the Titans back in Week 4 for their lone win of the season, but now they're back on a losing streak with this three-game slate on tap: vs. Cincinnatiat Indianapolis (on Thursday night)vs. Buffalo. Helllllllooooooo, 1-8!

8
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2-5 · T-2nd in NFC East

Sunday's loss: 24-10 at Green Bay Packers


I never took the cheese on the Football Team. Last season, Washington was a flawed squad that won a historically inept division with a 7-9 record. Then Ron Rivera and Co. chose to enter this season with one of the NFL's worst quarterback rooms, something I tried to warn everyone about right before kickoff. I was prepared for disappointment, and that was before the defense turned into an absolute sieve. The Football Team is giving up 30 points per game, the worst mark in the league. Purported Defensive Player of the Year candidate Chase Young has a grand total of 1.5 sacks, posting his fifth zero-sack game in seven outings on Sunday.


At 2-5 with double-digit losses in four of the past five weeks, it's panic time. It's past panic time. And Washington has yet to even face the clear class of the division, Dallas.

9
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
1-6 · 4th in AFC South

Sunday's loss: 31-5 at Arizona Cardinals


Given the state of the franchise, the dearth of talent on the roster and the lack of head-coaching experience for David Culley, I predicted in the preseason that Houston would become the NFL's first 0-17 team. And then the Texans went out and won their season opener vs. the Jaguars. But as we've seen in the ensuing six weeks, with Houston losing all six games by a combined score of 182-60, the Texans basically are who we thought they were.


Obviously, the Deshaun Watson situation has cast a pall over this organization for the bulk of this year. It's clear he's never going to take another snap for the Texans. The only question now is whether Houston will get rid of him before the Nov. 2 trade deadline or during the coming offseason. This roster has other veteran parts that could be on the move in the next week, as well, continuing a depressing trend for the franchise. Remember when the Texans were AFC contenders with a galaxy of stars, including J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins﻿? Now those guys are putting it on Houston as members of the undefeated Cardinals.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter.

Related Content

news

These Cowboys are different, Aaron Rodgers is the same, and the Steelers are still lame

What did Dallas' wild win at New England tell us about these Cowboys? How impressive was the Raiders' first performance since Jon Gruden's resignation? Is it time to believe in the Steelers again? Adam Schein sorts Week 6 results into one of two categories: BIG DEAL or NO BIG DEAL.
news

NFL's worst losses in Week 5: Lions, Bengals, Raiders feeling the pain

Sunday provided an exhilarating slate of games, but not everyone ultimately enjoyed themselves. Adam Schein spotlights the nine worst losses in Week 5. Did the Bengals or Lions feel the MOST pain?
news

NFL's biggest wins in Week 4: Cardinals, Cowboys, Tom Brady shined in Sunday spotlight

The fourth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season proved instructive on a number of fronts, but who logged the most significant wins? Adam Schein provides his ranking, spotlighting Trevon Diggs' Cowboys, Kyler Murray's Cardinals, Zach Wilson's Jets and more.
news

Fact or fiction: Rams team to beat in NFC? Bills most complete AFC squad? Ben Roethlisberger finished?

Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers the biggest threat to the Rams' NFC supremacy? Can Pete Carroll's Seahawks break out of their funk? Has Ben Roethlisberger lost the fight against Father Time? Adam Schein separates fact from fiction across the NFL.
news

John Harbaugh, Derek Carr, Derrick Henry headline NFL statement-makers in Week 2

The second Sunday of the 2021 season provided significant developments across the NFL. Adam Schein identifies the nine biggest statements from Week 2, spotlighting inspired defensive showings by the Cowboys and Patriots, as well as another prolific outing from Derrick Henry.
news

NFL Week 1: Cardinals good, Bills bad, Packers ugly

With the opening Sunday of the 2021 season in the books, Adam Schein identifies the good (Arizona Cardinals), the bad (Buffalo Bills) and the ugly (Green Bay Packers) from a wild, unpredictable Week 1.
news

Nine last-minute predictions for the 2021 NFL season: Josh Allen and the Bills reign supreme

Are Josh Allen and the Bills about to run roughshod over the NFL? Can Derrick Henry log ANOTHER 2,000-yard season? Is Daniel Jones doomed? Just prior to kickoff, Adam Schein has nine juicy, last-minute predictions for the 2021 season.
news

NFL's top nine defenses in 2021: Rams and Bucs reign supreme, but Broncos have immense upside

Stopping today's high-octane offenses is a tough job, but somebody has to do it. Adam Schein projects the top nine NFL defenses in 2021. Who claims the No. 1 spot? Which stout units just missed the cut?
news

NFL's top nine offenses in 2021: Chiefs, Bills, Packers predictably top list, but don't sleep on Falcons

This is a golden era for NFL offenses. Which teams will field the most prolific attacks in 2021? Adam Schein projects his top nine, with some notable units missing the cut.
news

NFL players who NEED strong training camp: Tua Tagovailoa, Jeff Okudah, Darrell Henderson top list

Can Tua Tagovailoa take the Dolphins to the next level? Will Jeff Okudah overcome a disastrous rookie season? Is Darrell Henderson ready to fill the void left by Cam Akers' injury? Adam Schein spotlights nine players who NEED a strong training camp.
news

2021 NFL season: I can't wait to watch these nine players returning from injury

We saw a lot of significant injuries early in the 2020 NFL campaign, sidelining numerous stars for the majority of last season. Adam Schein can't wait to watch them all again this fall, especially these nine individuals.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW