NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Dolphins trending up; Vikings, Raiders sinking

Andrew Berry gave the media 30 minutes as the Browns began their much-needed bye week, but the general manager was too smart to offer the press the red meat they craved regarding Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 pick has struggled through an injury-riddled year, but Berry was careful not to play his hand on how this season has -- or has not -- changed the team’s internal evaluation of the quarterback. Time remains on Cleveland’s side: Mayfield has one year and nearly $19 million left on his rookie deal, which makes him the likely starter in 2022 regardless of what happens the rest of the way. Mayfield might not be close to the lucrative long-term extension that appeared imminent last summer, but he’s not facing a doomsday scenario, either.