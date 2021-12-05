Around the NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow dislocates pinky finger in loss to Chargers

Published: Dec 05, 2021 at 05:38 PM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

On Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals followed up last week's demolition of division rival Pittsburgh with a wild 41-22 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

To add injury to insult, Cincy's starting quarterback exited the bruising defeat bruised himself.

Joe Burrow told reporters after the defeat that he dislocated the pinky finger on his throwing hand. Burrow played through the injury, which he said he suffered on a first-quarter sack-fumble, and didn't miss a single one of Cincinnati's 71 offensive snaps.

Burrow said he can't imagine the finger, which was swollen during the game, feeling any worse than it did Sunday and he was confident he could play in Cincinnati's Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"It's just something I'm going to have to deal with," Burrow said, per ESPN.

The second-year quarterback was 24-of-40 passing for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and lost the aforementioned fumble. Both of Burrow's interceptions came after he suffered the finger injury.

Burrow has a week to recover before the Bengals (7-5) face off against the 49ers. If the Cincy signal-caller can't go, it'll be Brandon Allen for the Bengals versus San Francisco.

