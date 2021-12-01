Browns GM taking 'big-picture approach' with Baker Mayfield, expects QB to improve down stretch

The most important question regarding Cleveland's future with Mayfield is simple: Is he the guy the Browns believe can be their franchise quarterback?

Timing matters, of course, with regards to Mayfield, who is in his fourth season and is under team control via a fifth-year option in 2022. If Mayfield was playing well, the conversation would be about what type of annual salary he would command from the Browns. But because he's not that player at the moment, Cleveland is in an interesting position under center that could foretell change beyond 2022.

"I think with Baker, especially from a long-term perspective, you really try to take a big-picture approach," Berry said. ... "We've seen Baker play a lot of good football here. We've seen Baker play good football this season. I know he's excited and we're excited for the opportunity ahead of us. We expect him to play his best football moving forward over the next five weeks."

At 6-6, the next five weeks are crucial for these Browns, who are still very much in the playoff hunt but can't afford more of the same struggles from their offense if they want to reach the playoffs for a second straight season. That stretch of games includes meetings with Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Las Vegas and Green Bay. There isn't an easy matchup left on the slate.

It's an opportunity for Cleveland to rise above the adversity it has faced, and for Mayfield to prove he can still be the team's franchise quarterback, despite his own health hurdles. But things have to go right for that to become reality, which is important, even if Berry downplayed the role of Mayfield's performance in his overall evaluation.

"I don't know it's so much about showing me anything," he said. "Really, our focus is on winning games and playing at a high enough level that allows us to be in a strong spot in December. That's really where the focus is. I think Baker has shown a lot over the past four, or I guess three-plus seasons. So I don't necessarily subscribe to this notion that there's something in this next five games that's of particular focus."

Cleveland doesn't have to do anything contractually with Mayfield in 2022. They can play out the string on his current deal and see what comes of it, with the franchise tag available in their back pocket to buy one, or maybe even two more years to evaluate him from a long-term perspective.

Mayfield can change that by playing well down the stretch of 2021, or throughout 2022, which would prompt the Browns to strike a secure deal with him. Or, he could flop, producing a worst-case scenario for the Browns in which they'd again be tasked with finding a new quarterback.