Around the NFL

Saints QB Taysom Hill feared to have suffered mallet finger injury; could require surgery

Published: Dec 03, 2021 at 12:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Thursday night has not been kind to quarterbacks' fingers this season.

﻿Taysom Hill﻿ is feared to have suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger that may necessitate surgery at some point, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, with more tests forthcoming.

The injury Hill is feared to have suffered, known as mallet finger, is part of what Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson suffered in Seattle's Thursday night game against the Rams in Week 5, sending him to a month-long repair, recovery and rehab process.

Hill made the start for New Orleans in Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Cowboys in a move made by coach Sean Payton to inject some life into an offense that had grown drowsier by the week and played a role in four straight losses. Through a half of football, the change seemed to be working to a degree, with the Saints trailing the Cowboys by six points at the break.

But Hill's performance dropped off in the second half, throwing three interceptions (including a pick-six) that ended New Orleans' hopes of mounting a comeback. It's likely the finger injury had plenty to do with the second-half struggles, as Hill could be seen wearing half of a splint on the sideline early in the third quarter.

For the game, he completed fewer than 50 percent of his attempts and threw four interceptions. He also threw two touchdown passes, included one to ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ that required the speedster to do almost all of the work after the catch.

Most importantly, Hill's unpredictable nature -- he rushed for 101 yards on 11 attempts -- unlocked the Saints' offense and allowed them to be at least somewhat competitive with a leading team in the NFC.

Now, they're looking at a once-again grim situation under center. If Hill can't go, it's likely back to ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, who was adequate in his first two performances as a starter before dropping off a cliff in his last two. New Orleans could also turn to rookie ﻿Ian Book﻿.

A timeline for return would be difficult to ascertain at this point, as Wilson sped past his minimum time of six weeks missed by returning in five after surgery. Hill might not need surgery, but it's too early to tell. With the Saints needing a victory in the worst way to stay in the playoff hunt, we'll simply have to stay tuned.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jets

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is optimistic he will play through an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets, but Philadelphia is taking a more cautious approach. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Injury and roster news from Friday, including the Washington Football Team ruling out safety Landon Collins and running back J.D. McKissic. 
news

Jalen Ramsey on playing Jaguars for first time since trade to Rams: 'It's another game, right?'

Rams standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey is playing is former team, the Jaguars, for the first time, but the franchise has undergone such an overhaul that he won't recognize most of the Jacksonville players. 
news

Daniel Jones (neck) out for Giants on Sunday; Mike Glennon to start

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was not cleared for contact and is out for Sunday vs. the Dolphins, New York head coach Joe Judge announced Friday.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Rams-Jaguars up in the air due to hip injury

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ could miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that OBJ's status for the Rams' Week 13 tilt is up in the air due to a hip injury.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won't blame knee injury for recent struggles

Following Thursday night's win over the Saints, the Cowboys now get an elongated week of rest. The 10 days before a pivotal NFC East battle with Washington could benefit running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿.
news

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron on targeting DK Metcalf: 'We've got to get the guy the ball'

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn't targeted the entire first half on Monday night and finished with one catch for 13 yards on four passes.
news

Dan Quinn expected Demarcus Lawrence to 'look rusty' in return to Cowboys D: 'He did not'

Demarcus Lawrence, who has been out since Week 1 with a broken foot, played 37 snaps and compiled two tackles, two pass breakups, a QB hit, and two pressures.
news

Taysom Hill after Saints' fifth loss in a row: 'Obviously it's tough to win a game' with four INTs

At night's end, Taysom Hill's toughness and ability running the ball was reason for praise, but his four-INT outing was a dubious showing that proved paramount in the Saints losing their fifth consecutive game for the first time in the Sean Payton regime. 
news

Dak Prescott: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard's 'huge' 58-yard TD was 'much-needed' boost

Tony Pollard's 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter ignited a dormant Dallas offense, gave the Cowboys a 10-point cushion and stood as the game-winning score as the NFC East frontrunners shrugged off a two-game losing streak to defeat the Saints, 27-17. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW