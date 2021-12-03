Saints QB Taysom Hill feared to have suffered mallet finger injury; could require surgery

Thursday night has not been kind to quarterbacks' fingers this season.

﻿Taysom Hill﻿ is feared to have suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger that may necessitate surgery at some point, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, with more tests forthcoming.

The injury Hill is feared to have suffered, known as mallet finger, is part of what Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson suffered in Seattle's Thursday night game against the Rams in Week 5, sending him to a month-long repair, recovery and rehab process.

Hill made the start for New Orleans in Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Cowboys in a move made by coach Sean Payton to inject some life into an offense that had grown drowsier by the week and played a role in four straight losses. Through a half of football, the change seemed to be working to a degree, with the Saints trailing the Cowboys by six points at the break.

But Hill's performance dropped off in the second half, throwing three interceptions (including a pick-six) that ended New Orleans' hopes of mounting a comeback. It's likely the finger injury had plenty to do with the second-half struggles, as Hill could be seen wearing half of a splint on the sideline early in the third quarter.