NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 6

David Culley's QB evaluation might be a short one.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that quarterback ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ is considered week-to-week with a wrist injury, setting in motion plans for rookie ﻿Davis Mills﻿ to make his seventh start of the season.

Rapoport previously reported Taylor was undergoing further testing after it was believed the QB suffered torn ligaments in his left wrist in Houston's 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, casting doubt on his availability for Week 14.

Culley benched Taylor late in Sunday's lopsided affair. The coach noted after the defeat that he'd "evaluate everything" when it comes to the struggling offense, including the QBs.