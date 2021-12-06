NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 6

David Culley's QB evaluation might be a short one.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that quarterback Tyrod Taylor is considered week-to-week with a wrist injury, setting in motion plans for rookie Davis Mills to make his seventh start of the season.
Rapoport previously reported Taylor was undergoing further testing after it was believed the QB suffered torn ligaments in his left wrist in Houston's 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, casting doubt on his availability for Week 14.
Culley benched Taylor late in Sunday's lopsided affair. The coach noted after the defeat that he'd "evaluate everything" when it comes to the struggling offense, including the QBs.
The torn ligaments in Taylor's wrist has seemingly made the evaluation a formality, with Mills being thrust back into the starting lineup in a home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Cleveland Browns designated linebacker Jacob Phillips for return from injured reserve, and placed tight end Stephen Carlson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder dislocation that will take him off the field for the foreseeable future, Rapoport reported. Wilson is scheduled for an MRI to determine the damage. Rapaport also reported LB Markus Bailey is expected to be OK after sustaining a stinger that limited him in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said cornerback Jamel Dean remains in concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's win over the Falcons early. There's a chance Dean could play against the Bills this week, Arians added. Defensive tackle William Gholston is dealing with a patellar tendon issue in his knee, but the injury's severity is not yet known.
- The Tennessee Titans designated receiver Julio Jones and Racey McMath, and safety Dane Cruikshank for return from injured reserve. Jones (hamstring) has been out since Week 9. Tight end Austin Fort was activated from the practice squad reserve/COVID list.
Roster moves
- The New York Jets are signing veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro to the active roster, Rapoport reported, per Pineiro's agent Drew Rosenhaus.
- The Tennessee Titans released linebacker John Simon from the active roster, and signed LB Tuzar Skipper to the practice squad.