NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Cardinals reclaim No. 1 spot; Browns stumble out of top 10

The Texans have lost five straight, they were outscored 71-3 in their last two road games, and generally look like the worst team in football. We knew David Culley had a challenging job ahead of him when he was named head coach, but this is starting to feel like an impossible test now that the season has taken shape and you see how thoroughly Houston is outclassed on a weekly basis. Having a third-round rookie taking every snap only amplifies the challenge that faces the coaching staff, but the idea of turning back to veteran Tyrod Taylor once he returns from his hamstring injury -- which could be very soon -- feels counterintuitive for a team playing for tomorrow. Where will the next win come from?