The First Read, Week 7: Raiders refuse to be rattled; Ja'Marr Chase proving Bengals right

2) Jared Goff going downhill fast: The Detroit Lions quarterback is going to have a long week. He's leading a team that remains winless, and he's about to face the franchise that gave up on him, the Los Angeles Rams, in his next game. This matchup is hard enough, given that Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was considered the Rams' franchise quarterback right until that team traded for his predecessor in Detroit, Matthew Stafford. So far, Stafford has played at an MVP level in Los Angeles. Goff, on the other hand, literally may be playing his way out of the league. He's running an offense that currently ranks 28th in scoring. He's had a mind-blowing eight turnovers (four interceptions and four lost fumbles). Hell, Goff hasn't even thrown a touchdown pass in his last two games. In fairness, the Lions are a train wreck. They've been plagued by holes throughout their roster, the offensive line is beat up and the wide receivers aren't going to make any opposing defensive coordinators lose sleep. However, Goff is learning quickly that none of that matters when you play his position in that town. Somebody has to take the blame, and he's near the front of the line, right after head coach Dan Campbell. Lions fans pounced on Goff in Detroit's latest defeat, booing him during the 34-11 loss to Cincinnati. Campbell didn't offer much defense of his quarterback after the game when asked if it was time to consider other options at the position. The most the first-year coach would say was that everything was open for evaluation. It's a fair stance, just because of how bad this fit is becoming. Goff is the kind of quarterback who performs best in a proven system, where he's surrounded by skilled playmakers who allow him to operate as a facilitator. That isn't the Lions. And this coming week is only going to drive home an obvious fact about Goff's career: Los Angeles definitely got out while the getting was good.