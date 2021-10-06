Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addresses entire team at Wednesday meeting

Urban Meyer continues to attempt to dig himself out of the hole he burrowed over the weekend.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Meyer addressed his full team Wednesday to express remorse and responsibility for his actions, per a source informed of the situation.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala adds that Meyer told his team that he's always cared about two things, his family (expressly mentioning his "wife of 37 years" Shelley) and his players.

"I embarrassed them both," he said, per Kinkhabwala.

The team meeting is the latest attempt for Meyer to make amends for his actions over the weekend. The first-year head coach did not travel home with the Jags after Thursday night's loss in Cincinnati. Instead, he stayed behind with family. Meyer was then seen at a Columbus-area bar in viral videos over the weekend, one in particular showing a woman dancing close to his lap.

On Tuesday, Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a rebuke of Meyer's actions, noting the coach had to "regain our trust and respect."

Meyer said during a radio interview on Tuesday night that the "conversations have been horrible" regarding the situation.

Meyer reportedly met with position groups earlier in the week but did not address the entire team. Wednesday's remarks were his first to the team as a whole.