Jaguars owner Shad Khan releases statement on HC Urban Meyer: 'He must regain our trust and respect'

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement Tuesday following viral images and videos that emerged over the weekend appearing to show a woman dancing close to head coach Urban Meyer's lap in a Columbus, Ohio, bar.
"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said in the statement. "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."
Meyer on Monday apologized for his actions.
