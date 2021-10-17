Around the NFL

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'needs to step up more than he has'

Published: Oct 17, 2021 at 06:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Dan Campbell didn't say a quarterback change is coming. But in the wake of a dismal 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Detroit Lions coach didn't rule it out, either.

That's a tough pill for a fan base looking at an 0-6 team in its first year with ﻿Jared Goff﻿, who was acquired in a trade with the Rams for one of the best arms in the game in ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. Goff has unquestionably struggled, however, and was at his least effective in Sunday's loss: He had just 38 passing yards at halftime, and the Lions didn't score until the fourth quarter.

"I feel like he needs to step up more than he has," Campbell told reporters Sunday.

Goff finished 28 of 42 for 202 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Most of his production, however, came with the outcome already decided. His status will be all the hotter a topic this week, as the Lions prepare to face the Stafford-led Rams. Stafford has been a nice fit in Sean McVay's offense this season. The two teams will meet next Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff (FOX) in Los Angeles.

Goff declined to comment on the matchup following his rough outing in Week 6.

Asked if he's considering turning to backup ﻿David Blough﻿ at the quarterback position, Campbell said, "We're going to look at everything."

That's no endorsement, to be sure, but Campbell also noted that he gave no consideration to replacing Goff during the Bengals game, and that problems with the Lions offense run deeper than quarterback play.

"I don't put all of this on Jared Goff … this is collectively," Campbell added.

Indeed, Detroit's offense as a whole hasn't offered its quarterback much in the way of help, but a change could be coming nonetheless.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers yells 'I own you' at Bears fans after game-sealing TD

After leaving Soldier Field with yet another victory, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took a moment to level Bears fans with a rather poignant statement following a game-clinching TD.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

The Giants have lost yet another offensive player, with WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) being ruled out early against the Rams.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (quad) to play vs. Washington

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, who is questionable with a quad injury, is active versus Washington. 
news

Ravens activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman from injured reserve, elevate RB Le'Veon Bell

In preparation for Week 6, the Ravens have called up four players, including debuting rookie WR Rashod Bateman and veteran RB Le'Veon Bell.
news

Panthers place RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on IR

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will be gone till November. The Panthers placed their star running back on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least three more games. McCaffrey had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a setback in practice this week.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 16

T.Y. Hilton has dominated the Houston Texans over the years. He'll have another opportunity this weekend. The Colts activated their star receiver from injured reserve, paving the way for the four-time Pro Bowler to make his season debut Sunday.
news

Dolphins activate QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve

Tua Time is only a day away. The Dolphins activated ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ off injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday against the Jaguars in London. The second-year QB is officially listed as questionable.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim test positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Browns

The Cardinals announced Friday night that head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen. All three will miss Sunday's game.
news

Seahawks place QB Russell Wilson (finger), RB Chris Carson (neck) on injured reserve

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that star quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) on injured reserve. Wilson now will miss at least the next three games.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) ruled out vs. Vikings, will miss third straight game

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will miss a third consecutive game. The Carolina Panthers ruled the running back out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW