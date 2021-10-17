Lions HC Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'needs to step up more than he has'

Dan Campbell didn't say a quarterback change is coming. But in the wake of a dismal 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Detroit Lions coach didn't rule it out, either.

That's a tough pill for a fan base looking at an 0-6 team in its first year with ﻿Jared Goff﻿, who was acquired in a trade with the Rams for one of the best arms in the game in ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. Goff has unquestionably struggled, however, and was at his least effective in Sunday's loss: He had just 38 passing yards at halftime, and the Lions didn't score until the fourth quarter.

"I feel like he needs to step up more than he has," Campbell told reporters Sunday.

Goff finished 28 of 42 for 202 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Most of his production, however, came with the outcome already decided. His status will be all the hotter a topic this week, as the Lions prepare to face the Stafford-led Rams. Stafford has been a nice fit in Sean McVay's offense this season. The two teams will meet next Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff (FOX) in Los Angeles.

Goff declined to comment on the matchup following his rough outing in Week 6.

Asked if he's considering turning to backup ﻿David Blough﻿ at the quarterback position, Campbell said, "We're going to look at everything."

That's no endorsement, to be sure, but Campbell also noted that he gave no consideration to replacing Goff during the Bengals game, and that problems with the Lions offense run deeper than quarterback play.

"I don't put all of this on Jared Goff … this is collectively," Campbell added.