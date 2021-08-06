Ravens activate Lamar Jackson from reserve/COVID-19 list

Lamar Jackson is back.
The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that the former MVP quarterback has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the day that Jackson returned to the team facility but hadn't yet been activated. A few hours later, the QB was cleared. The Ravens expected him back this weekend after his 10-day absence.
Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. The QB missed one game last season after testing positive.
Jackson's return comes as a potential contract extension looms ahead of the 2021 season. With Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen inking a six-year, $258 million extension Friday, Jackson and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield are next in line for big paydays.